HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s only week two of the high school football season, and for Liberty County and Bradwell Institute – it is already rivalry week.

Both teams come in after losing their week one matchups – Bradwell Institute to Wayne County and Liberty County to Southeast Bulloch. If you look at the all-time series between Bradwell Institute and Liberty County, Bradwell Institute has the slight edge – 13 wins against 11 losses. But if you look more recently, Liberty County dominates the matchup. They have won 10 out of the last 11 meetings – the only stumble in 2017 during media days. We asked players from both teams about this rivalry.

“The whole week going back and forth on social media and in person,” junior Tyon Jones said. “After the game, we are all cousins, but on the field, it’s a battle, probably the toughest game.”

“Who’s going to win,” senior Ron Golden said. “Who’s this? Who’s that? Who’s the better receiver? It’s a lot of confrontational stuff going on in school and outside of school, social media and stuff like that. We treat that game like it’s the Super Bowl.”

This year’s rivalry will be at Liberty County with kickoff set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.