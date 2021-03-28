“It’s my biggest tournament win ever”: Svensson takes home 2021 Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After an impressive back nine holes, which included four birdies and no bogeys, Adam Svensson took down Max McGreevy in a playoff to win the 2021 Club Car Championship.

“I would say it’s my biggest tournament win ever,” Svennson said post-round. “It’s very fulfilling when you work that hard and it pays off.”

The Canadian golfer picked up a birdie on the 18th hole to take the outright lead at 17-under Sunday afternoon, but still had to wait it out for a few groups to finish at the Landings Club. McGreevy, one of the last golfers on the course, nailed a clutch birdie to force the playoff with Svensson.

Both golfers made par on the first playoff hole and went back to the 18th tee box for another sudden-death hole. This time, Svensson hit a near-perfect iron on his third shot and stuck his ball within 10 feet of the hole.

After McGreevy narrowly missing his long birdie attempt, Svensson stepped up to his putt and sunk it to win the tournament.

This win, in Svensson’s words, represents a long road back to the winner’s circle. After suffering a few hardships in his career, the Barry University graduate said he spent this offseason taking stock on his game and bringing on a full-fledged team to put him in the best position to get back on track.

“I said I’m either going at this 100% or I’m quitting,” Svensson explained. “I’m tired of playing well and then not playing well. I lost my PGA Tour card and it was because I wasn’t working hard enough. I’m now fully committed and we’ll see where it takes me.”

Armstrong State graduate Shad Tuten nearly picked up some hardware in front of the home crowd. Coming into the day just two shots behind the leader, Tuten went 4-under on the front nine holes and birdie No. 10 to take the outright lead. Birdies were tough to come by after hole 10, however, as Tuten went 2-over in the final stretch and finished tied for third.

In the video above, WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the full round recap from the Landings Club in Savannah, Ga.