‘It’s been a dream of mine’: Area athletes take part in National Signing Day

(WSAV) – The early signing period for the Class of 2021 saw athletes from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry sign the dotted line to lock in their dreams of playing sports at the collegiate level.

The following is a list of schools and its students that signed with colleges on Wednesday and Thursday.

Benedictine Military School

Tristan DeLoach (Clemson Men’s Soccer)

Carter Holton (Plans to sign Monday with Vanderbilt Baseball)

Calvary Day School

Tynley Smeltzer (College of Charleston Volleyball)

Kalee Ortiz (East Georgia State Softball)

Raegan Sterrett (East Georgia State Softball)

Cayden Fleming (Brewton Parker Softball)

The Habersham School

Jordan Christy (Georgia Southern Volleyball)

Sam Parker (Georgia Men’s Swimming)

Hilton Head Christian

Caleb Eidson (Lees-McRea Men’s Swimming)

Davis Phillips (Dayton Men’s Tennis)

Max Green (West Virginia Men’s Golf)

May River

Andrew Swanson (Clemson Men’s Golf)

Darin Horn (Coastal Carolina Baseball)

Peyton Rockwell (Chowan Softball)

Sydney Bowes (Berry Women’s Golf)

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott brings you interviews from our athletes on their big day.