Islands star Veronica Sierzant becomes first sophomore winner of Hollis Stacy Award

The 29th annual Hollis Stacy Award brought with it a pair of firsts: the first sophomore winner and the first winner from Islands High School.



Sharks star Veronica Sierzant won the annual award, given to the most versatile female athlete in Chatham County as voted on by coaches and media members.



“My jaw just dropped,” Sierzant said. “I was like ‘oh my gosh, I really just won this award.’ I’m a sophomore. I never expected to win the award. I know our athletic director, Coach (Karl) DeMasi, submitted my name, but I never expected to win.”



Sierzant is a four-sport athlete, competing in volleyball, soccer, basketball and track and field. She won all-Greater Savannah honors as both an outside hitter in volleyball and a forward in basketball while also being a member of the 4×800 relay team that qualified for the state meet. Sierzant also found success with the soccer team, playing on the back line and helping guide the Sharks to a region title.



Although she could probably pursue any of those sports in college, Sierzant says she is gravitating toward volleyball and has received interest from multiple programs, including some Division I schools.



“I just really fell in love with the sport in middle school,” Sierzant said, while adding that she envisions playing setter at the next level.



“I just like being in control of the court and the setter is usually the leader,” Sierzant said. “They run the plays, they encourage everyone and everyone looks up to them.”



Sierzant will receive the trophy at 2 p.m. on Tuesday during a ceremony at Islands High School. Her sister Elizabeth, who plays basketball at Berry College, will be in attendance.



Johnson junior Amani Hamilton finished second in the voting.