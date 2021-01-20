Islands softball star Newman signs with Converse College

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Aaliyah Newman is ready to make the jump to the next level. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, the Islands catcher signed to play softball at Converse College.

“On a scale of 1-10, I’d say it’s a 20,” Newman said with a smile. “I’m blessed to get a scholarship with Converse and I couldn’t be more excited.”

A four-year standout at Islands, Newman posted an impressive .429 career batting average and knocked in 76 RBIs during her time with the program.

