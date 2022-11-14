SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Devin Long helped the Islands Sharks softball team make history this past fall, serving as an integral part of a team that made a run all the way to the Class 4A Final Four.



Now Long is ready to take her game to the next level, signing a letter of intent to play for the East Carolina Pirates.

Long’s journey was made even more special because of her father, Guy, a member of the Sharks’ coaching staff for nearly her entire career.



“He’s been my coach since I was four years old starting softball,” Devin said. “So for him to be able to walk this journey with me and to be able to see my growth, it’s always been special.”



“It’s going to be kind of hard not seeing him at third base. It’s going to be an adjustment but I know he’s always there and always watching.”



The Islands senior was a triple threat in 2022, batting .400 with 30 RBI at the plate while racking up a 1.32 ERA in 21 appearances on the mound.