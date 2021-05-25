Islands soccer star Metzger signs with Middle Georgia State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite an illustrious career at Islands High School, one in which she led the soccer team to four Elite Eight appearances and played just about every position possible, senior Julia Metzger wasn’t sure she wanted to play soccer in college. Then, she took some time to step away and reflect on her journey and the decision that lay ahead.

“Once high school ended I realized I still loved soccer and I wasn’t ready for it to be over,” Metzger explained. “I still feel like I have more to contribute.”

Metzger’s intentions to play the sport she loves took a major step forward Tuesday afternoon, as the Sharks’ senior signed to play with Middle Georgia State. This wasn’t an easy process, as Metzger visited a handful of schools before making her decision.

“Nothing felt like I belonged there and then, at Middle Georgia when I met [head coach Vinny Gill], I was there and it felt like the right choice to make to go there.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete was there as Metzger’s dream came true and will bring you more from the signing day tonight on WSAV at 11.