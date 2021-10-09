Islands rolls over Groves for a homecoming win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In a final tuneup before region play, the Islands Sharks protected home turf Saturday afternoon and dominated Groves 41-2.

Kenny Wilder scored a rushing touchdown, the first of his career, in the first quarter to get the scoring started and Islands rattled off the first 41 points of the game to put the game out of reach by halftime.

Islands (4-2) will open up Region 3-4A play at home against New Hampstead next Friday night. Groves (0-5), meanwhile, will look to pick up its first win of the 2021 season at home against Windsor Forest next Friday night.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Whitemarsh Island.