Islands lineman Sam Snead signs with NC Wesleyan

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Tormenta FC will be hosting a vaccination clinic leading up to its home opener on Saturday at Erk Russell Park.

Anybody can walk in without an appointment starting at 6 p.m. and receive the first shot of the Moderna vaccine, administered by Forest Heights Pharmacy. The clinic was initially going to use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine but switched to Moderna after the FDA advised a hold on J&J due to very rare blood clotting events.

Fans that get vaccinated will receive five dollars off of their ticket and a sticker of Bolt the Ibis, the team's mascot.

“Forest Heights Pharmacy is thrilled to be able to partner with Tormenta FC and provide a Covid-19 vaccine clinic at the opening game of the 2021 season on April 17,” Forest Heights Owner and Pharmacist Ben Ross said in a release. “Tormenta FC continues to prove they are committed to this community, and we are excited to help be a part of this event."

Tormenta FC is starting the season at limited fan capacity and is asking all spectators to wear masks until wider adoption of the vaccine is achieved.