SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands High School stadium will receive a $2 million-dollar expansion, if the Board approves the request at the Savannah Chatham County Public School System board meeting on Aug. 9.

According to the agenda released prior to the meeting, the probable total construction cost is $2.05 million dollars. The design professional fee, which includes design, bid permit and construction administration services is just north of $228,000.

Currently, it is unclear what is included in the stadium expansion. WSAV reached out for more information to the public information officer for the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. They responded they did not have more information than the documents provided in the agenda and they would send over specs as soon as they were received.

Here is how the transfer of funds will work. The school board will move $3 million dollars from the unallocated account. This money will be divided into separate accounts. Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars will go into the Islands HS Fees Architectural account. The remaining 2.75 million will go into the Islands HS Construction account.

The agenda attachment did not have an expected start or completion date. Also, it is listed as a consent item on the agenda.