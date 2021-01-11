Islands High’s Smith commits to Middle Tennessee State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands defensive lineman Damonte Smith made a change of plans Monday, announcing his de-commitment from Lenoir-Rhyne and commitment to Middle Tennessee State within an hour.

During Islands’ impressive run through region play, the senior pass rusher made life miserable for quarterbacks with a handful of multi-sack games.

“If he times up that snap count, I feel sorry for the kid he’s getting after,” Sharks’ head coach DeShawn Printup said in a feature WSAV did on Smith back in early November. “Every time he straps up he’s competing. He wants to win every rep every time he steps on the field.”

Middle Tennessee State competes in the Conference USA, which sets up for a possible reunion of Savannah stars next year in conference play. Jeremy Smith, the former Jenkins running back, plays for Marshall.

