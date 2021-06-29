Islands football star Lewis talks commitment to Central Michigan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – He’s made countless highlight reel-worthy plays in his three years at Islands High School. Now, Langston Lewis has decided which college he wants to take his talents to.

Following his senior season, one of the most electrifying players in the Coastal Empire will head north to play football at Central Michigan.

“That was a good day yesterday,” Lewis said with a smile when asked about the moment he announced his commitment Monday. “I felt like I worked hard enough to get myself into the position where I’m at right now. It was stress-free.”

Lewis didn’t waste any time making his decision. Just four days after receiving an offer from the Chippewas, Lewis gave CMU head coach Jim McElwain a call to deliver the good news.

“At the Georgia Tech camp [last week} they were telling me face-to-face how they like me very much and how they were going to offer me a full-ride to their school,” Lewis remembers. “I had a FaceTime call with the head coach yesterday with my mom and dad. He was showing great love and telling me how excited he was for me to be in that program.”

According to The Savannah Morning News, Lewis racked up 26 catches for 299 yards and six touchdown as a junior for a historically great Islands Sharks squad.