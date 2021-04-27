Islands football star Duncan signs with Upper Iowa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Owner of one of the biggest plays of the Islands High School football season, Deion Duncan will have the opportunity to take his big-play ability to the collegiate level.

Surrounded by family, friends, and coaches Tuesday afternoon, Duncan signed a letter of intent to play football at Upper Iowa.

“For all the hard work I put in, it comes to show I can play college football,” Duncan said. “Not many people get to say they can do that. It’s a dream come true and helps me get closer to the next step.”

The Sharks wide receiver will head to Upper Iowa on a full-ride scholarship — he certainly earned it this year. Duncan played on both sides of the ball and hauled in a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to spark Islands’ 18-point comeback win over Hardaway in the Georgia High School Association 3A playoffs.

Even though his new school’s campus is over 1,000 miles from Savannah, Duncan feels like he will have no problem adjusting to life in Iowa.

“It seems like a nice place where I can fit in and play early,” Duncan explained. “It feels like a home and family atmosphere, brotherhood, and stuff like that. It’s a good school with academics.”

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein will bring you the sights and sounds from Duncan’s signing day tonight on WSAV at 11.