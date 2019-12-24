Islands football player fulfills a ‘childhood dream’, signs with Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands senior Chris Brown has always dreamed of playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“I’ve been watching the Bulldogs since I was a little kid and my family watched the Bulldogs,” Brown explained. “I never thought I would play for them. I always said ‘those were the big kids.'”

Consider Brown one of the ‘big kids’ now.

What was once a long shot became a reality Monday afternoon, as Brown signed a letter to become a preferred walk-on at UGA.

“I hope [Georgia fans] accept me and I hope I do them right,” Brown said with a smile. “I hope I get them a national championship.

Despite having just one full year of high school football under his belt, the offensive lineman caught the eyes of coaches both at his high school and in Athens.

“He’s been pushed more than anybody on our team,” Rob Zoller, Brown’s coach at Islands, said. “He’s gone through three different offensive line coaches and this year, with Jared Brunson, he was pushed to the next level. Mentally he was pushed to the next level and physically he was pushed to the next level.”

The Islands High School football program has garnered plenty of attention from SEC coaches in recent years. Brown, however, will be the first Sharks player to sign with Georgia.

“I’m a big believer in iron sharpens iron,” Zoller added. “I think once he gets to the University of Georgia and goes against the defensive linemen they have I think the sky is the limit.”

As Georgia closes out its 2019 season in the Sugar Bowl, Brown is already looking forward to the first time he can step out on the field and contribute to the Dawgs program.

“I always believe that if I love my quarterback I will treat him right,” Brown said, when asked what he brings to the table. “I love my quarterback and he won’t be touched the whole game. I will make sure of that.”