(WSAV) – Team Coastal Empire and Team Lowcountry meet at Memorial Stadium this Saturday at noon for the WSAV Blitz Border Bowl. The brightest high school football stars will take the field for bragging rights between the two respective states. See who made the roster below.

You can grab early bird tickets at only $10 if purchased before Nov. 4. After that, the price will increase to $15.

TEAM COASTAL EMPIRE

Offense:

Aaron Bacon HVJ – WR – 13 Aiden Lewis SB – WR – 18 Marquis Lonnon WF – WR – 14 Jaylen Hampton NH – WR – 3 Kris Martin Bryan Co – TE – 80 A. Heath SE – TE – 88 Jayceon Little JHS – OL – 73 Johnny Shefield-HVJ – OL – 62 Noah Sowell NH – OL – 79 Armond Washington IHS – OL – 57 Alex Kohles NH – OL -70 John Good Bryan Co – OL – 72 B Meglan EFF – OL – 78 Ashtin Fisher RH – OL – 77 K. DeGenaro SE – QB – 12 Sean Kelly Bryan Co – QB – 5 J. Leeks SE – RB – 44 Dominick Jackson IHS – RB – 34 Jayden Evans EFF – RB – 42 Jaylen Mozone GHS -WR – 87 Nick Bliss RH – ATH – 4 A. Troutman SE – WR – 41 Deven Deleon IHS – WR – 8

Defense:

Jeremiah James – HVJ (athlete) -1 D. Martell SE – DB – 47 Jadon Pugh JHS – DB – 10 Todd Rhodes-HVJ – DB – 36 Amaree Bedgood IHS – DB – 16 Tyrone Atkinson – CHS – DB – 32 Jashawn Davis HVJ – DB – 14 Hayden Burroughs IHS – DB – 43 Malachi Lonnon NH – DB – 40 Gary Cooper EC – DB – 38 Luke Holcombe Bryan Co – DL – 60 Aaziah Scott NH – DL – 62 Anselm Green EFF. – DL – 65 Anthony Goggins GHS – DL – 56 Kyron Anderson NH – DL – 66 Nashun Mitchell JHS – DL – 55 Jordan Sonnabend NH – LB – 50 Creighton Horst SB – LB – 35 J. Washington SE – LB – 59 Sylvester Harris- HVJ – LB – 20

TEAM LOWCOUNTRY

Beaufort- Adrian Lamb #76 – OT – 6’6 300

Beaufort- Dom Camacho #9 – S – 5’10 180 Beaufort- Robert Johnson #40 – DE – 6’2 210 Beaufort- Jadyn Andrews #4 – RB – 5’9 190 Beaufort- Quion Rivers #27 – LB – 5’11 190 Hampton- Zion Dobson #22 – RB (5-10, 174) Hampton KaVon Chisolm #7 – DE/TE-H-back (6-3, 255) Hampton Xaviar Garvin #3 – Athlete (6-0, 170) Hampton Zamone Lofties #9 – SS/WR/Athlete (5-11, 170) Hampton De’Montay Mathis #56 – OL (6-0, 290) Hampton Dan Anderson #77 – NT (6-3, 310) Hampton Cody Segars #42 – MLB (5-10, 175) Hampton Trent Robinson #50 OG (6-1, 235) HHI QB #14 Jackson Bibee 6’5 200 HHI WR #7 Jake Huggins 5’10 180 HHI OT #55 Thompson May 6’3 240 HHI OL #58 Jason Jose 6’2 260 HHI DT #45/66 Baylen Kitty 6’4 260 May River #44 Kuron Greene DE May River #54 Adrian Gaston OL May River #89 Cayson Simmons TE May River C Will Mauro OL May River #3 Kamron Mitchell Corner May River Bryce Harris OLB Bluffton Chamber Eldridge Center Bluffton Kyler Vick WR Bluffton Owen Bayes QB Bluffton Brandon Bryant WR Bluffton Eitan Golfphin Slot Bluffton Jeremiah Curry LB Bluffton Wyatt Tant LB Bluffton Shane Whitaker DL Whale Branch Darrell Cummings- RB Whale Branch- Bradford Thompson DE- 6’1 245 Whale Branch KJ Chisholm DB 5’11 170 HHCA AJ Houpt WR HHCA Todd Mansell WR HHCA Dylan Clark- QB HHCA Tucker Tevepaugh- Punter Ridgeland Wesley Jones. Corner Ridgeland Maurice Brown Safety Ridgeland Jonathan ORR G Battery Creek- Juju Gordon Wr

Please note these rosters are subject to change