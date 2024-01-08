(WSAV) – Team Coastal Empire and Team Lowcountry meet at Memorial Stadium this Saturday at noon for the WSAV Blitz Border Bowl. The brightest high school football stars will take the field for bragging rights between the two respective states. See who made the roster below.

You can grab early bird tickets at only $10 if purchased before Nov. 4. After that, the price will increase to $15.

TEAM COASTAL EMPIRE

Offense:

  1. Aaron Bacon HVJ – WR – 13
  2. Aiden Lewis SB – WR – 18
  3. Marquis Lonnon WF – WR – 14
  4. Jaylen Hampton NH – WR – 3
  5. Kris Martin Bryan Co –  TE – 80
  6. A. Heath SE – TE – 88
  7. Jayceon Little JHS – OL – 73
  8. Johnny Shefield-HVJ – OL – 62
  9. Noah Sowell NH – OL – 79
  10. Armond Washington IHS – OL – 57
  11. Alex Kohles NH – OL -70
  12. John Good Bryan Co – OL – 72
  13. B Meglan EFF – OL – 78
  14. Ashtin Fisher RH – OL – 77
  15. K. DeGenaro SE – QB – 12
  16. Sean Kelly Bryan Co – QB – 5
  17. J. Leeks SE – RB – 44
  18. Dominick Jackson IHS – RB – 34
  19. Jayden Evans EFF – RB – 42
  20. Jaylen Mozone GHS -WR – 87
  21. Nick Bliss RH – ATH – 4
  22. A. Troutman SE – WR – 41
  23. Deven Deleon IHS – WR – 8

Defense:

  1. Jeremiah James – HVJ (athlete) -1
  2. D. Martell SE – DB – 47
  3. Jadon Pugh JHS – DB – 10
  4. Todd Rhodes-HVJ – DB – 36
  5. Amaree Bedgood IHS – DB – 16
  6. Tyrone Atkinson – CHS – DB – 32
  7. Jashawn Davis HVJ – DB – 14
  8. Hayden Burroughs IHS – DB – 43
  9. Malachi Lonnon NH – DB – 40
  10. Gary Cooper EC – DB – 38
  11. Luke Holcombe Bryan Co – DL – 60
  12. Aaziah Scott NH – DL – 62
  13. Anselm Green EFF. –  DL – 65
  14. Anthony Goggins GHS – DL – 56
  15. Kyron Anderson NH – DL – 66
  16. Nashun Mitchell JHS – DL – 55
  17. Jordan Sonnabend NH – LB – 50
  18. Creighton Horst SB – LB – 35
  19. J. Washington SE – LB – 59
  20. Sylvester Harris- HVJ – LB – 20

TEAM LOWCOUNTRY

  1. Beaufort- Adrian Lamb #76 – OT – 6’6 300
  1. Beaufort- Dom Camacho #9 – S – 5’10 180
  2. Beaufort- Robert Johnson #40 – DE – 6’2 210
  3. Beaufort- Jadyn Andrews #4 – RB – 5’9 190
  4. Beaufort- Quion Rivers #27 – LB – 5’11 190
  5. Hampton- Zion Dobson #22 – RB (5-10, 174)
  6. Hampton KaVon Chisolm #7 – DE/TE-H-back (6-3, 255)
  7. Hampton Xaviar Garvin #3 – Athlete (6-0, 170)
  8. Hampton Zamone Lofties #9 – SS/WR/Athlete (5-11, 170)
  9. Hampton De’Montay Mathis #56 – OL (6-0, 290)
  10. Hampton Dan Anderson #77 – NT (6-3, 310)
  11. Hampton Cody Segars #42 – MLB (5-10, 175)
  12. Hampton Trent Robinson #50 OG (6-1, 235)
  13. HHI QB #14 Jackson Bibee 6’5 200
  14. HHI WR #7 Jake Huggins 5’10 180
  15. HHI OT #55 Thompson May 6’3 240
  16. HHI OL #58 Jason Jose 6’2 260
  17. HHI DT #45/66 Baylen Kitty 6’4 260
  18. May River #44 Kuron Greene DE
  19. May River #54 Adrian Gaston OL
  20. May River #89 Cayson Simmons TE
  21. May River C Will Mauro OL
  22. May River #3 Kamron Mitchell Corner
  23. May River Bryce Harris OLB
  24. Bluffton Chamber Eldridge Center
  25. Bluffton Kyler Vick WR
  26. Bluffton Owen Bayes QB
  27. Bluffton Brandon Bryant WR
  28. Bluffton Eitan Golfphin Slot
  29. Bluffton Jeremiah Curry LB
  30. Bluffton Wyatt Tant LB
  31. Bluffton Shane Whitaker DL
  32. Whale Branch Darrell Cummings- RB
  33. Whale Branch- Bradford Thompson DE- 6’1 245
  34. Whale Branch KJ Chisholm DB 5’11 170
  35. HHCA AJ Houpt WR
  36. HHCA Todd Mansell WR
  37. HHCA Dylan Clark- QB
  38. HHCA Tucker Tevepaugh- Punter
  39. Ridgeland Wesley Jones. Corner
  40. Ridgeland Maurice Brown Safety
  41. Ridgeland Jonathan ORR G
  42. Battery Creek- Juju Gordon Wr

Please note these rosters are subject to change