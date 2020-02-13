Interview: The tweet that helped expose the Astros

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Astros sign-stealing scandal has dominated MLB headlines this offseason. In the early stages, as fans clamored for answers, one Twitter user scoured hours of game footage and audio to provide context and clarity on how the Astros may have cheated.

Jimmy O’Brian, known on social media as “Jomboy”, compiled videos that appear to highlight ‘banging’ sound coming from the Astros’ dugout when certain pitches were on the way.

Astros using cameras to steal signs, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/rncm6qzXxw — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 12, 2019

In early February, O’Brien was on vacation in Savannah and took some time to visit the WSAV studios and talk with sports reporter Connor DelPrete about the process of making his viral video, response to the video, and what’s next for the Astros and the MLB.