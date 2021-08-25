Inside the Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence takes over starting QB spot amid turbulent preseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (JAGS) – It was a busy day in Duval County as head coach Urban Meyer has named a starting quarterbacks: first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Surprise, surprise.



Meyer mentioned the Jaguars’ impending regular season game in three weeks as the reason for the decision’s timing, saying that the team needed consistency under center.

Lawrence said he always ignored what others outside the organization thought about the quarterback competition and was just focused on winning games.

“You always have people saying different things,” Lawrence said. “You just block that out. I know the situation I am in and these coaches and these players, we are all here to win. We’re doing everything we can to win, to prepare, to play our best, that is really all that matters.”

Lawrence has now been through two preseason losses and will not have right-hand offensive weapon Travis Etienne with him. The Jaguars placed the first round pick running back on injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc injury. Meyer and the team will press on without him, but the loss undoubtedly stings.

“That was a shot in the jaw, that one,” Meyer said. “He was really coming on in practice and you saw his big play ability, not in a game yet. Tough injury, how do we fill that? We’re still in that conversation right now.”

The Jaguars play their last preseason game in Dallas on Aug. 29 before finalizing the regular season roster next week.