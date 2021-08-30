Inside the Jaguars: Cut day brings tension after preseason win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (JAGUARS) – Coming off a preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys, it was all smiles Sunday night only to be a little anxious in the building on Monday. Why?



Cut down day.



The final roster has to be set Tuesday at 4 p.m., meaning 37 players will be released. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have to get used to teammates leaving, which is part of the NFL.

“It’s different and I’m not used to it,” Lawrence said. “You build relationships with guys and it just sucks seeing guys go. It is just the nature of the business. You can’t keep everybody and guys, certain situations are better for them, and you just never know. That is just part of it.”



“I really like the group we have. It sucks that we have to cut the team down. Obviously, I don’t make those decisions. I am glad I don’t, because we have a lot of guys that deserve to be on this team, and it’s just tough. We will see how it goes.”

One player who will no longer be on the Jags’ roster is quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend. Head Coach Urban Meyer isn’t used to trades and cutting a roster down, especially when it concerns a player that’s become a locker room favorite.

“That was tough, man,” Meyer said. “I was a little choked up when I saw him in that office. I walk in and, you know, I didn’t know him at all. It didn’t start off on the best of terms because I’m not sure how much he wanted to be here and I get it with the first overall pick. He’s a competitive maniac, that guy. And I get it. I told him for the rest of his life, count me as a big fan because he’s what you want. He’s a warrior. He’s competitive.”



Jacksonville opens the season on the road against the Houston Texans on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. EST.