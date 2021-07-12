‘I’m up for the challenge’: Hilton Head linebacker Jaylen Sneed commits to Notre Dame

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – After receiving offers from more than two dozen major college football programs, Hilton Head High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed narrowed his choice down to two schools: Notre Dame and Oregon.

When it came time to make his decision Monday night, Sneed let a short video play revealing his commitment and immediately took off his jacket to reveal a t-shirt with the gold and green of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“It’s like a weight off my shoulders and I can finally tell everyobody that I’m going to the University of Notre Dame — it feels good,” Sneed said with a smile on his face.

His college choice may have been unknown leading up to Monday’s decision, but the secret on Sneed’s game has been out for a while now. B.J. Payne, Sneed’s coach at Hilton Head High School, said he’s the most violent football player he’s ever coached. That’s saying something, considering Payne also coached Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford.

“I feel like they are getting one of the best linebackers in the country to play for their school,” Sneed added. “A violent player, a player that’s going to work hard, and do whatever it takes to win.”

Sneed said he was drawn to Notre Dame because of his strong relationship with Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman, the architecture on campus, and the impressive facilities.

“When I walked in to the stadium, I’ve just never seen a stadium that big before in my life. It amazed me,” Sneed explained. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, I’m still a little nervous to play in that big stadium, but I’m up for the challenge.”

According to Payne, Sneed chose to make his commitment public on July 12th because Notre Dame is searching for its 12th national championship.