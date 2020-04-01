‘I’m coming back’: Maples excited for opportunity to play extra year with Georgia Southern golf

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the past four years, Statesboro has become more like a second home for senior golfer Jake Maples. He describes his coach, Carter Collins, as a brother.

“I couldn’t see myself playing for anyone else but Carter Collins,” Maples explains. “That’s my man.”

These reasons made Maples’ decision easier. The McDonough native says he will return to Georgia Southern and play his extra year of eligibility with the Eagles.

“Once [the NCAA decision] came out it was like a weight off my shoulders,” Maples explained. “Huge stress relief.”

Before the spring season was cancelled, the Eagles were riding high off a win at the Colleton River Collegiate. Maples hopes the momentum carries over to the 2020 fall season.

“From a leadership standpoint it would be huge,” Maples said, when asked about the possibility of all four seniors returning to Statesboro. “Luukas [Alakulppi], Brett [Barron] and Alexander [DeRosa] are great leaders and role models. They do everything the right way.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete talked with Maples about his choice, initial reactions to the NCAA decision, the difficulties of having the season cancelled right before the Schenkel Invitational and more.