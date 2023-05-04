RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Week one of spring football is almost in the books for Richmond Hill and they are getting closer to answering some major questions they have going into the fall.

The first question is: who is going to be the signal caller?

Head coach Matt Lezotte says he has two players vying for the position — Kirk Scott and John Newman. He likes both but hopefully, one rises to the top.

On offense, you can expect to see a lot of Nick Bliss; they want him to touch the ball as much as possible. He’ll line up all over the field.

As for a spring scrimmage, the Wildcats have elected to hold a draft and play each other because coach wants to evaluate depth at every position.

“If we’re playing an opponent,” LeZotte said, “everything will be cut in half and those reps will be cut in half. We’re really trying to evaluate some of our guys, especially our twos and threes, to see what position they need to be playing.”

“Getting the team as a whole together is probably the biggest thing,” said Nick Bliss, senior wide receiver and free safety. “I think a lot of times we try to do our own things and we stray away from our one goal which is just to win the game.”

Because Richmond hill will not have a scrimmage in the spring, they can elect to have up to two scrimmages in the fall.