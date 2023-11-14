SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In high school basketball, Woodville-Tompkins and Richmond Hill split the boys and girls games on Nov. 14 at Woodville-Tompkins High School.

In the boys’ game, it was the head coaching debut for Travis Priddy. The Woodville-Tompkins boys got out to a fast start scoring the first eight points. Woodville-Tompkins won the boys’ contest, 79-69.

In the girls’ game, Richmond Hill had little trouble with Woodville-Tompkins, a team that went to the state semifinals last year. The final was 54-21.