SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beach High School boys won their second matchups of the year on Nov. 20 on campus as part of the Joe Greene Tournament. It was their first matchup of the tournament.

The Beach girls won, 45-15, over Windsor Forest. Beach will play Bradwell Institute on Nov. 21. On the boys’ side, it was a very exciting contest. Chandler Reid hit the game-winning, buzzer-beating field goal. Beach won, 58-56. The boys return to action tomorrow against also against Bradwell Institute.