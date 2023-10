SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Vincent’s and Richmond Hill volleyball teams advanced to the second round of the GHSA state playoffs after home wins on Oct. 18.

Richmond Hill, the No. 1 seed out of Region 1-AAAAAAA, defeated Archer, 3-0. The Wildcats hosts East Coweta on Oct. 21.

St. Vincent’s, the No. 2 seed out of Region 3-AAA, also advanced to the second round after a 3-0 victory over Mary Persons. The Saints travel to Morgan County on Oct. 21.