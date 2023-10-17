GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The South Effingham volleyball team defeated Morrow, 3-0, in the first round of the GHSA volleyball state playoffs on Oct. 17 at South Effingham High School.

The Mustangs, the No. 2 seed for Region 2-AAAAAA, put together a dominant performance in the match, winning each set with ease.

“I’m excited,” Vorel said. “We’re going to the Sweet 16. We haven’t been there in a while. I just don’t really know what to say, but I’m so proud of this team this year.”

“When I was a freshman our varsity team went 4-26,” junior Riley Stringer said. “As a freshman on varsity that was not really inspiring to us. But throughout the years, especially last year my sophomore year, we improved so much. So this year we had really big expectations.”

Next, South Effingham travels to Kathleen on Oct. 21 to play Veterans in the second round of the state playoffs.