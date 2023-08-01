BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – In high school volleyball, the New Hampstead Phoenix hope to continue to soar after last year’s playoff appearance.

This fall, Rhianna Brown enters her first full season as head coach. She has high hopes for making the state tournament, winning the region title and hosting a home playoff match. The Phoenix must replace three senior starters off last year’s squad. They have six seniors this fall. New this year, New Hampstead is adding a libero. Also, Coach Brown feels her setters have made the most progress this summer.

“Our setters have really worked hard,” Coach Brown said. “They go to camps at Club Savannah and they’re really trying to work hard. A lot of our hitters have already played club ball so they are already experienced. Now, we just have to get those setters and I think we’ll be much better.”

Coach Brown said she has 16 players on varsity who are playing volleyball for the first time. New Hampstead opens the season with a double-header on Aug. 17. The first match is against Glynn Academy followed by a contest against Savannah Country Day.