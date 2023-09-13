GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Effingham volleyball team defeated rival Effingham County in straight sets on Sept. 13 at South Effingham High School.

In the first set, Effingham County held a 21-18 advantage. However, South Effingham reeled nine of the next 13 points to take the set 27-25.

In the second set, South jumped out to an early and would hold on. They took the second set, 25-14. Sophomore middle blocker Clara Vorel was sensational at the net all night for the Mustangs.

The next match for South Effingham is Sept. 19 against Evans. The next match for Effingham County is Sept. 15 against Oakleaf.