GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The South Effingham volleyball team fell to Blessed Trinity in the third round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA Volleyball State Tournament on Oct. 24 at South Effingham.

The visitors won in straight sets, 3-0.

South Effingham completes the season 25-17. The team’s two standout players, Clara Vorel and Riley Stringer, are expected to return next year.