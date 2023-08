SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Country Day volleyball team picked up its sixth win of the season on Aug. 22 at home against Groves.

Country Day opened the match with three straight aces. They went on to win in straight sets.

The next tri-match for Country Day is Aug. 29 at home against Liberty County and Beaufort Academy. The next match for Groves is at home on Aug. 24 against St. Vincent’s