SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian volleyball team won a crucial Region 3-AAA matchup against St. Vincent’s at Savannah Christian Preparatory School on Sept. 27.

The winner of this matchup likely will be the Region 3-AAA. Savannah Christian jumped out fast against St. Vincent’s. At one point, the home team led by six, 8-2. St. Vincent’s would come back and bring the match within five points. However, Savannah Christian took the first set, 25-19. The Raiders lost the next set but rebounded to take the last set.

The 2-1 likely secures the region championship for Savannah Christian, the No. 1 seed for the first round of the state playoffs, and two home games if the Raiders are triumphant in the first round.

Savannah Christian plays a tri-match with Savannah Country Day and Woodville-Tompkins on Oct. 5. St. Vincent’s returns to action on Oct. 3 with a tri-match against Groves and Long County.