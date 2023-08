SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian volleyball team defeated Islands at home on Aug. 15 at the Savannah Christian Gym.

In a battle of defending region champions, Savannah Christian won in straight sets, 3-0.

The next match for Savannah Christian is on the road at Richmond Hill. It’s a tri-match with Richmond Hill and Effingham County.

The next match for Islands is Aug. 17 at The Habersham School.