SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian volleyball team overcame a slow start against Islands to win in straight sets on Sept. 19 at Islands High School.

At one point in the opening set, Savannah Christian trailed 7-1. However, they were able to storm back and take the first set and complete the sweep in the second set.

This is a season sweep for Savannah Christian. The Raider also defeated Islands in straight sets on Aug. 18 at Savannah Christian.

The next match for Savannah Christian is against Bluffton on Sept. 22 in a tournament. As for the Islands, they are trying to get back in the win column as they step back into regional play against Burke County on Sept. 21.