SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Arts Academy volleyball team earned a non-conference win over St. Vincent’s on Sept. 18 in the Savannah Arts Academy Gym. Savannah Arts Academy improved to 20-7 overall and 5-0 in Area 3 of Class AA.

The first set was extremely close, but Arts Academy edged St. Vincent’s, 25-23. In the set, SAA trailed 18-15 before railing off seven straight points and taking a 22-18 lead.

In the second set, Savannah Arts Academy topped St. Vincent’s, 25-13.

The next match for Savannah Arts Academy is a home tri-match on Sept. 22 against Glynn Academy and Calvary Day.

The next match for St. Vincent’s is a home tri-match against Savannah Country Day and Richmond Hill on Sept. 21.