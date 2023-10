WSAV — The volleyball teams of Richmond Hill and Statesboro lost their respective quarterfinal matches on Oct. 25.

In Richmond Hill, the Wildcats faced North Cobb, out of the Atlanta Area. Richmond Hill fell, 3-1. They end the season with a record of 30-9.

In Statesboro, the Blue Devils faced the defending back-to-back state champions Greater Atlanta Christian. The visitors won, 3-0. Former NBA All-Star Jalen Rose was in the crowd supporting GAC. Statesboro finishes the season 24-17.