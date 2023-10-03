SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Islands volleyball team scored a come-from-behind victory over Richmond Hill on Oct. 3 at Islands High School, 2-1. This was a non-region match as the regular season draws to a close.

Islands dropped the first set, 25-13. However, won the next two sets 25-17 and 15-7. With the win, Islands improves to 15-13. After the loss, Richmond Hill drops to 21-8.

The next match for Islands is Oct. 5 at West Laurens. Coming up for Richmond Hill is a road match against Savannah Arts Academy on Oct. 10.