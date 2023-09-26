SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County volleyball team defeated Calvary Day on the road on Sept. 25 at Calvary Day School.

Effingham County came flying out of the gate in the opening set. At one point, the visitors led 10-1. However, the Lady Cavaliers would close the gap with a run late in the first set. After trailing 17-9, they scored six of the next eight points. The rally fell short as Effingham County took the first set, 25-19. The Rebels would complete the sweep in the second set.

The next match for Effingham County is a tri-match with Hilton Head Christian Academy and Islands on Sept. 26. As for Calvary Day, is a road match with Liberty County on Sept. 26.