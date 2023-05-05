SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Country Day is one win away from returning to the state championship match.

The Hornets advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 win over Hebron Christian.

The quarterfinals were the first time Country Day was tested. Before then, they had not lost a match in the first and second rounds.

They definitely will be tested against Lumpkin County, the No. 2 seed from Region 7.

“Keep it away from the net,” freshman Paxton Towa said. “We do that, we’ve got a great chance of winning. We have to focus up. You have to stay down and get your volleys in and your serves in.”

The match with Lumpkin County will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Country Day.

“They have a good program and they are solid top to bottom,” coach Lamar Kinkley said. “I expect a 3-2 barn burner match. It could go either way, but I think we’re going to come out 3-2. That’s my prediction.”