GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The South Effingham softball team defeated Effingham County in what proved to be the deciding game for the Region 2-AAAAAA regular season championship on the campus of South Effingham on Oct. 11.

The contest was close all night, with neither taking more than a one-run advantage. South Effingham got the scoring started early with a solo home run. Effingham County responded with a 2-run single to take the lead, 2-1. The game-winning hit came from South Effingham’s Sarah Messex in the bottom of the sixth. Her double off the wall gave the Mustangs the lead for good, 5-4.

“I just had to tell myself to have confidence,” Messex said. “I knew that people make mistakes before under pressure. I just know that you have to keep pushing and trying and have your confidence up, have it through the roof. Believe that you can do it and I did it.”

With the win, South Effingham will be the No. 1 seed for the state playoff and host a home playoff super regional. Effingham County will be the No. 2 seed and play in the Houston County Super Regional. The earliest date a super regional can begin is Oct. 16.