GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The South Effingham softball team won its first two games in their Super Regional on Oct. 18 at South Effingham.

In the first game, South Effingham defeated Rockdale County, 20-0. In the second game, the Mustangs defeated St. Pius X, 8-0.

South Effingham will play the winner of Thomas County Central and St. Pius X at 5:30 p.m. If they win the matchup, they advance to Columbus. If they lose, the winner of the Thomas County Central-St. Pius X will play again with the winner earning a spot in the final eight teams in the state.