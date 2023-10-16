SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian softball team’s season is alive for at least one night after winning a loser-out game in the super regional of the GHSA softball playoffs on Oct. 16.

The Region 3-AAA champs opened the super regoinal with a 10-1 loss to Mary Persons, the No. 4 seed out of Region 2-AAA. In the elimination game, Savannah Christian faced Thomasville, who lost to Harlem, the No. 2 seed out of Region 4. The Raiders trailed in the third, 4-2. However, they scored five in their half of the frame to take control of the game. Savannah Christian went on to win, 12-4.

Savannah Christian will face Mary Persons for a second time on Oct. 17 at noon at Savannah Christian. The winner will face Harlem at 2 p.m. in what could decide the super regional representative, if Harlem wins. If Harlem loses, the two teams will play again with the winner earning a spot in the final eight and a trip to Columbus.