SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian softball team shut out Richmond Hill on Aug. 22 at home in non-region competition. Savannah Christian won, 5-0.

Jillian Austin tossed her second shutout of the year. Richmond Hill threatened in the top of the sixth with two runners on and less than two outs, but a base running error followed by a strikeout ended the threat.

Savannah Christian’s next game is against Madison County on Aug. 25, this is part of a tournament. As for Richmond Hill, they continue non-region play against Long County on Aug. 23.