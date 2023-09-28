SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day softball team defeated Savannah Christian, 4-3, in Game 2 of a three-game series at Jenkins Athletic Club on Sept. 28.

Coming into the contest, Savannah Christian needed a win to secure the Region 3-AAA championship, a No. 1 seed for the state tournament and a home playoff game in the first round of the playoffs. However, the coronation of the region champ did not occur on Thursday.

In the bottom of the second, Calvary Day left the bases loaded to keep the game scoreless. In the top of the third, Savannah Christian touched home plate three times for a 3-0 lead. However, those runs would be their last runs of the evening. Calvary Day scored four runs unanswered to win, 4-3.

With the win, Calvary Day still has a chance to win the region title. If Calvary Day can win the rubber match on Sept. 29, they would own the tiebreaker if both teams end region play with identical records. Both teams would have two region losses. Savannah Christian’s losses would be only to Calvary Day. While Calvary Day would only have one loss from Calvary Day and a Sept. 19 loss to Long County. Calvary Day’s last region game is Sept. 29 against Savannah Christian. As for the Raiders, they still have a three-game set with Long County, currently the No. 3 team in the standings, starting on Oct. 2.