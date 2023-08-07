SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia high school softball season is upon us. Calvary Day looks to compete for a region title under first-year head coach Laura Spivey.

Last season, the Cavaliers advanced to the state tournament but lost to Morgan County and Upson-Lee in their quadrant of the double-elimination tournament. Early on in practice, the team is focused on the little things.

There are five seniors on this team — right fielder Lauren Davis is one of them. She said coach Spivey has been “amazing” and is pushing them to their limits — Davis also been listening to the message from coach Spivey.

“I believe it’s get it on, get it in, get it over,” Davis said. “Be a good athlete, support each other, get the out where we can.”

“I think we can do a great job,” Spivey said. “We’ve been working hard and if this team just believes in themselves and works hard and counts on each other I think we could really do great this season.”

Calvary Day starts the season on Aug. 10 at home against Mcintosh County Academy.