SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – The Savannah Arts Academy boys’ and girls’ soccer teams earned wins against Pierce County on March 10 at Morris Field.

In the boys’ game, which pitted the top two teams in the region standings, Savannah earned a 1-0 victory. The lone goal of the game came in the 34th minute off the foot Jonny Santana.

In the girls’ match, which also pitted the top two teams in the region, Savannah pulled the upset over Pierce County, 2-0.

The next game for Pierce County is home against Brantly County on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m.