SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, the Benedictine soccer team will see its first state semi-finals appearance since 2019.

The night had to feel like déjà vu as the match against East Hall was a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal duel.

This year, BC came back from 2-nil disadvantages with under 14 remaining to tie the match — and then win it in the extra period.

Benedictine, facing a tough Westminster from Atlanta, feels like they need an “Islands-like” performance to defeat the top seed from Region 6.

That match against Islands happened back on March 30 at home when they won 6-1.

“The big thing for us is, defensively, we’ve been great,” head coach Charles Moore said. “In the midfield, we create a lot, but we are not scoring as many goals as we should.”

“As the season has gone on, I have noticed that we’ve been able to last longer in games,” said junior center back Andrew Kuyath. “At this moment in time, I think we’re good enough to last a full 80 minutes. I think we can. I think we can go a full 80 against Westminster.”

The match with Westminster is Friday at 6 p.m.