SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Country Day lacrosse team defeated Hilton Head Island at home on April 3. The final score was 13-7.

Country Day dominated the first period scoring four goals. In the second period, they added two more goals to lead 6-0. Island then responded with two of their own. The score was 6-2 Country Day after the second period.

The next game for Island is Tuesday, April 4, at Bluffton at 7 p.m. The next game for Savannah Country Day is Wednesday, April 5, against Episcopal School of Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m.