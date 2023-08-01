SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah native and current IMG Academy running back Donovan Johnson is ranked No. 55 overall in the nation. He is the fifth-best running back in the country according to ESPN’s top 300 players for the class of 2025. Johnson went to calvary day for one season and then transferred to IMG.

Other players from our viewing area on the list included Elijah Griffin. The five-star junior at Savannah Christian is ranked No. 5 overall and is currently uncommitted. Outside linebacker, Tavion Wallace, at Wayne County High School is ranked No. 67 overall. He is also currently uncommitted.