SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the teams to keep an eye on this fall is Calvary Day.

The Calaviers return a potent offense headlined by Tennessee verbal commit quarterback Jake Merklinger and South Carolina verbal commit tight end Michael Smith.

Last year on offense, they averaged 42 points a game. Calvary Day advanced to the quarterfinals before losing 30-0 to the eventual state runners-up Cedar Grove.

WSAV spoke with head coach Mark Stroud recently and he said he gets a really good vibe from his kids.

“Very Committed,” Calvary Day head coach Mark Stroud said. “Most of all our kids have been here every time the door is open. It’s been a great summer they have worked hard, which is what you are looking for. They are encouraging each other, being good teammates to each other, pulling for each other. It’s been really positive.”

Calvary Day has never won a state title in the GHSA.

Their quest for the class AAA crown begins August 18 at home against Islands.