SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Johnson Atomsmashers scored a season-high Thursday night after beating Groves 52-8.

The run-game worked well for Johnson as they continuously broke off long runs throughout the night, leading to a 45-0 halftime lead. Johnson let their foot off the gas in the second half, scoring only seven points while giving up eight.

The Pierce County Bears dominated Windsor Forest, beating the Knights 44-0. Thursday night’s game was the second shutout of the season for the Bears and their second-largest win margin.