STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro enters Week 3 at 1-1. They prepare for another rivalry game this Friday as they face Effingham County.

Last week, the Blue Devils earned their first win in the Matt Dobson era, a 12-7 victory over Southeast Bulloch at Paulson Stadium. Coach Dobson said he wanted to throw the ball a lot more than they have in the past. Well, the Blue Devils have 47 pass attempts in two games. When you have receivers like Kamron Mikell why not throw it around and Mikell has big dreams this year.

“Make it to the playoffs and make it past the first round and then hopefully make it to the state championship,” Mikell said. “That would be a success for real. Our offense is more uptempo, so that’s a difference. We run a whole lot of different plays. It’s more of the coaching helping a lot more. So it’s been good everywhere around.”

The game between Effingham County and Statesboro kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m.